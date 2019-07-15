AO hits millionth recycled fridge milestone

AO Recycling has celebrated the recycling of the one millionth fridge at its specialist fridge recycling facility in Telford.

At an event held at the plant, Telford council’s cabinet member for borough economy, Cllr Lee Carter, was invited to press the button to process the milestone unit.

The appliance then made its way through AO’s state-of-the-art fridge recycling machine, which opened last year.

The 80-tonne shredding machine, built specifically for AO, crushes fridges down to their constituent metals, plastics, and insulation foam using heavy duty rotating steel chain which operate inside a sealed chamber, before the materials are separated and sorted.

Carter said: “As a borough we need to do all we can to help reduce our impact on the environment. There’s lots we as a council are planning to do and we need the whole community to join together with us.”

“It’s fabulous to see a major national business based here in Telford leading the way in recycling and we’re delighted that AO are looking to do even more. We hope that together we can encourage many more businesses and residents to do even more to make the borough, its communities, and businesses a more sustainable place.”

Robert Sant, Manager of AO Recycling, said: “We’re thrilled to have reached this huge number here at AO Recycling.”

“It’s so important that these products are dealt with properly, to ensure that the gases and oils inside don’t leak into our environment so the fact that we’ve ensured that a million of them have ended up being processed efficiently and properly is great to see.”