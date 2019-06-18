AO Recycling to open fridge plastics plant

Online electrical retailer AO, through its recycling arm EO Recycling, is to open a recycling facility for WEEE plastics located close to its existing fridge plant at Telford.

The new site will look to clean and refine the plastic AO collects from its main fridge recycling facility, which can process up to 700,000 units per year.

The new facility is expected to create around 100 jobs.

Robert Sant, Managing Director for AO Recycling, said: “The investment was the next natural step in our recycling journey to create a closed loop process. One of the big hurdles in reuse is producing a plastic that can be used effectively again in other products. Therefore, we have created a plant that can clean and refine to the highest possible standards.”

“The aim of our recycling process has always been to get the most out of the old white goods we collect so our customers know that when they are giving us their old fridges, they are doing the best they possible can for the environment.”