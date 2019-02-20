API to launch new thermoabrasion resistant TPUs at SIMAC 2019

API will be presenting the new recyclable TPU APILON 52 A/C-series at SIMAC Tanning Tech 2019.

The new lightweight footwear solution of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) materials, APILON 52 A/C series, offers a combination of soft touch, aesthetics and lightness.

The material also offers a high thermoabrasion resistance comparable even with rubber according to DIN 53516.

The recyclable material reduces production cycle time by up to 70 percent compared to thermosetting materials, such as vulcanised rubber and EVA, cutting production costs and lowering energy consumption.

A second material which will be showcased at SIMAC 2019 is APILON 52 LIGHT, a TPU best suited to the production of midsoles.

The lightweight recyclable material cuts down on production waste and has a lower environmental footprint than other low-density materials such as EVA and PU Foam.

As no glue must be used in this bonding process, the API materials enable a solution for dual density / bi-component soles in a single production step.