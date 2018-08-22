Applications are open for Litter Innovation Fund

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey has announced over £300,000 is now available for community projects that get tough on litter.

Numerous councils, charities, businesses and public projects were awarded almost £125,000 to take innovative steps to tackle littering in their communities in the first round.

The successful projects included working with hauliers and business owners to reduce roadside litter and measures to tackle littering by football fans.

Defra is also preparing to launch a ‘digital innovation challenge’ as part of the Fund.

The challenge aims to help find innovative digital and technological solutions to local litter challenges.

The funding builds on the Government’s wider litter strategy for England, as well as the recent launch of the 25 year environment plan setting out how the Government aims to protect the environment.

Thérèse Coffey, Environment Minister, said: “It is only through government and communities working together that we will affect the long-term behavioural change that is needed to tackle this scourge, and leave the environment in a better state than we inherited it.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, added: “Innovation is a vital part of turning the tide on litter. We need to find new ways to change the behaviour of those who think it is OK to drop their rubbish on the ground and new solutions that make it easier for people to do the right thing.”

Applications for The Litter Innovation Fund close 5th October.