Applications for 2018 L’Oreal-UNESCO fellowship awards open

Applications for L’Oreal-UNESCO fellowship awards for women in science are now open.

Offered by a partnership between L'Oréal UK & Ireland, the UK National Commission for UNESCO and the Irish National Commission for UNESCO, with the support of the Royal Society, the fellowships are awards presented to women to aid cutting-edge research.

The annual programme, launched January 2007, provides £15,000 of flexible financial support to five female postdoctoral researchers.

The fellowship allows the fellow to continue research in their field over a 12-month period and can be spent as the fellow wishes. Winners may choose to spend the money buying scientific equipment, paying for child care or travel costs.

Throughout the programme support, training and networking opportunities are provided that can lead to valuable friendships and connections.

Professor Dame Carol Robinson, Head of the Judging Panel and a L'Oréal-UNESCO for women in science international laureate, said: “These awards are well known in the science community and are always fiercely contested because of the vital support they provide.”

The awards are part of a wider L’Oréal-UNESCO programme aimed at supporting and increasing the number of women working in STEM professions in the UK, where 85 per cent of jobs are held by men.

Dr Steve Shiel, Scientific Director at L’Oréal UK & Ireland, explained: “Women still face significant barriers to STEM careers, from a shortage of female role models for young children to a lack of support once on their chosen career path. Science needs women, and as a company founded on science, we are committed to ensuring more women are able to enjoy long and successful careers in science.”

Applications are accepted from UK and Irish universities or research institutes in any area of the life, physical sciences, mathematics and engineering and close on 16th February 2018.