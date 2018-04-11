Applications for EEF Future Manufacturing Awards open

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, has launched its 2018 Future Manufacturing Awards, designed to find Britain’s best manufacturers and apprentices.

The awards will include, leadership, recognising health and safety, innovation, business growth and strategy, sustainability and developing future talent.

For those working in engineering or business support roles, the apprentice categories are designed to celebrate outstanding work being carried out across the UK.

EEF urge companies to put forward their best and brightest apprentices to help promote opportunities available to young people within UK manufacturing.

The awards are free to enter and give apprentices, manufacturers and supply chain businesses of all sizes from across the UK the chance showcase its talent.

Entries will be judged regionally, with the winners going on to compete for a national award.

“A strong manufacturing sector is the backbone of any healthy economy, spreading wealth and secure employment to every region of Britain. This takes dedication, dynamism and hard work from companies, coupled with a supply of determined and talented apprentices,” said Stephen Phipson CBE, CEO of EEF.

“Despite the fantastic success of so many manufacturers and apprentices, our sector remains full of unsung heroes who do not get the recognition they rightly deserve. These awards are about celebrating success and giving manufacturers who contribute so much their moment in the spotlight.”

This year the awards celebrate its 10th anniversary and entries close 29th June 2018.