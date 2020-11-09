Applied Automation opens Universal Robots’ first Authorised Training Centre in Wales

Universal Robots announced Applied Automation has opened a dedicated Authorised Training Centre at its headquarters in Cardiff.

The facility is the first of its kind in Wales and the companies believes lowers the automation barrier for all companies wishing to deploy cobots to improve the productivity, quality and competitiveness of their offerings.

Applied Automation’s trainers are now certified to deliver hands-on modules covering a range of core and advanced cobot programming skills. These include set-up and redeployment, preventative maintenance and integration with third-party devices and applications.

Therefore, customers can access all of the support, knowledge and expertise required to drive the maximum value from their investment into their cobots and employees.

Universal Robots (UR) is working with Applied Automation to provide access to user-friendly, cost-effective and easy-to-use automation solutions to clients. The cobots are designed to be lightweight and space-saving, so they’re suitable for production lines of any size.

Mark Gray, Sales Manager UK & I, Universal Robots, said: “We’re delighted for Applied Automation to be opening the first ever Authorised Training Centre in Wales. It will prove a very valuable resource to anybody getting started or taking their next step in their automation journey.”

Jessica Watts, Cobot Application Sales Manager at Applied Automation, added: “We believe that quality training is essential when it comes to getting your cobots to perform at their full potential. With our extensive learning platform, we can guarantee visitors will walk away with a great understanding of the specific opportunities for automation in their business.”