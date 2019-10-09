APS announces distribution partnership with Lorandi Silos

APS UK has announced it has been appointed as the UK distributor for Lorandi Silos.

APS UK has been involved in the plastics industry for over 20 years, supplying bulk material conveying systems, waste extraction systems, and dust and fume control systems.

Adrian Ogden, Managing Director of APS UK, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to supply Lorandi equipment in the UK. It comes as our company has seen continued growth in terms of number of employees and turnover.”

“Over the last 18 months we have grown our projects team and increased the number of salesmen to better serve our customers. From our office and warehouse in York we will be able to stock and quickly supply parts to UK customers.”