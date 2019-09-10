Aqua & Capital Valley Plastics shortlisted as finalist in Plastics Industry Awards

Aqua Group has reached the shortlist of the Plastics Industry Awards 2019.

The Hampshire based engineering company is a finalist for “Best Environmental or Energy Efficiency Initiative of the Year” for a process cooling system they designed and installed for Gwent based Capital Valley Plastics.

Capital Valley Plastics have been recycling plastics for over 50 years and use machinery to repurpose scrap polythene waste into membrane for the construction industry.

This damp-proof membrane or damp-proof course is then installed in new buildings. Inevitably the plastic is not just recycled, it’s taken out of circulation for the long term, minimising potential risk to the planet.

Aqua has also designed an innovative cooling system for the recycling machinery, using adiabatic cooling rather than the more traditional option of mechanical cooling.

The adiabatic system dramatically reduces carbon emissions, reducing the client’s dependency on refrigerant by 90+% and minimising their energy consumption.

“We’re delighted to have reached the finals of the Plastics Awards which are regarded highly within our industry,” said Shaun Lancaster, Sales Manager, Aqua Group.

“This cooling project reduced our client’s energy consumption by 82 per cent, saving them up around £80,000 every year. They’ve also massively reduced their refrigerant use and their overall carbon footprint. It’s a great feeling knowing that by helping this customer we’re also part of a bigger initiative which directly impacts on the environment in a really positive way.”