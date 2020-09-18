Aqua takes part in apprenticeship initiative

Joe Barnes is the latest new addition to the Aqua Group team, joining as an Apprentice Service Engineer through the Government’s Transfer to Transform scheme.

Based in Crewe, Barnes will work alongside Aqua Engineer Alan Carter, visiting sites, meeting & supporting customers and gaining a hands-on understanding of the day to day world of a refrigeration engineer.

In addition, Barnes will study for his Level 3 Refrigeration & Air Conditioning (RAC) qualification at Dudley College. The course will cover theoretical and practical training on different applications and the principles and practices behind them.

Aqua worked with The Solent Apprenticeship Hub to recruit Joe as part of the Transfer to Transform initiative. The scheme uses unspent levy from large companies to support SME businesses to train and upskill apprenticeships.

Jodi Fair, Manager, Solent Apprenticeship Hub Manager, explains, “Transfer to Transform offers the perfect opportunity to cut the cost of apprenticeship training entirely for SME’s in the region – we are so pleased that businesses such as Aqua have seized the opportunity. Many of the businesses we have worked with said that introducing an apprentice into the business gives the workforce a fresh perspective, motivates the rest of the team and improves the overall productivity of the staff. Utilising apprenticeships can be revolutionary for businesses.”