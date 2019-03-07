Aquapurge adds Steve Dix to sales team

Aquapurge has strengthened its sales team by adding Steve Dix as a Technical Sales Engineer.

Dix began his plastics career at Silleck Mouldings, before working at Ninkaplast, Stadium Plastics, Hashimoto, Summit Systems, and now Aquapurge.

Richard Brayne-Nicholls, Aquapurge Commercial Director, said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of such as Steve. Together with Barry Brigden, Aquapurge now have a real powerhouse tam based in the North of England. The stage is set for great things in the coming months.”

Dix said: “I am relishing the prospect of the many opportunities and new horizons with Aquapurge. For nearly 30 years the plastics sector has been home from home for me, the first 20 or so spent learning the manufacturing and moulding trades and the latter ten in ancillary sales. This move into purging compound sales changes things up perfectly.”