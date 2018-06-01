Aquapurge boosts production with relocation and relaunch

× Expand Aquapurge Stead man and Brayne-Nicholls opening up the new premises

Purging compound producer, Aquapurge, is combining its latest recording-breaking sales figures with a factory move this month.

The present premises in Hayes, Middlesex, has been exchanged for a facility at Argent Trade Parkthat effectively doubles the old factory footprint; moving the company just one mile away in the same West London location.

Directors, John Steadman and Richard Brayne-Nicholls, are tasking the new operations with delivering 40 per cent annual sales growth from this point onward. “Some two-thirds of our business in now export driven – chiefly to markets in France, Spain, Italy, Germany and, of course, the UK,” explained Steadman. “In addition to our issues of production expansion and new product development we will also be driving expansion into the Benelux markets.”

Steadman added: “We had a good run in our old premises, but 2018 was definitely the year to move on. Our new space will give us the capacity to expand and deliver to more Aquapurge clients and will provide us with more opportunities to also develop a raft of new products for many different plastics processes.”

Recent Aquapurge annual sales growth has reportedly been driven by the company’s “feet on the ground” European sales force. The Aquapurge sales team currently numbers some six individuals and the company intends to increase that figure to 19 by the close of 2020.

Of the relocation, Steadman said that although it’s not far from the company’s existing premises, the size and the facilities are “light years” ahead. “We will now have 10,000 square feet of manufacturing space, a 4K projector in our new meeting room and a spacious first-floor office space,” he added.