Aramco completes its acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC from the Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Aramco has announced the successful completion of its share acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, for a total purchase price of SAR 259.125 billion (US$ 69.1 billion) (approx. GBR £55,537,600,558.99) , equating to SAR 123.39 price per share (approx. GBR 26.45).

Aramco believes the completion of the transaction enhances Aramco’s presence in the global petrochemicals industry, a sector expected to record the fastest growth in oil demand in the years ahead.

Combined, in 2019 Aramco and SABIC recorded petrochemicals production volume of nearly 90 million tonnes, including agri-nutrient and specialty products.

The acquisition of the SABIC stake is consistent with Aramco’s long-term Downstream strategy to grow its integrated refining and petrochemicals capacity and create value from integration across the hydrocarbon chain.

SABIC expects also to benefit from Aramco’s Downstream chemicals feedstock production, and ability to invest in and execute major growth projects at a very large scale.

As the new majority shareholder of SABIC, Aramco has the ability to elect the majority of SABIC’s directors. The SABIC board will ensure strategic alignment, and oversee further creation of value for SABIC and all of its shareholders as SABIC becomes an important member of the Aramco group.

A Corporate Collaboration and Integration Committee has also been established to make recommendations on collaboration and integration matters expected to create value for SABIC in particular and for the Aramco group as a whole. This committee will be chaired by the SABIC CEO and will include two other members from SABIC and three members from Aramco.

H.E. Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor, Public Investment Fund (PIF) said: “This is a significant milestone for three of Saudi Arabia’s most important entities. It provides capital for PIF’s long-term investment strategy as it drives the economic transformation and growth of Saudi Arabia, further benefitting the people of our country; it supports Aramco’s continued growth in Downstream and enhances its international footprint; and, it provides SABIC a new strategic energy industry focused shareholder with the ability to support growth projects.”

Amin Nasser, President & CEO, Aramco said: “We are excited to complete this transaction. It is a significant leap forward which accelerates Aramco’s Downstream strategy and transforms our company into one of the major global petrochemicals players. The strategic integration of our Upstream production and Downstream chemicals feedstock production with SABIC’s chemicals platform is expected to create opportunities for selective integration synergies that support growth and add value for shareholders.”