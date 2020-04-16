Arburg and Ems-Chemie produce protective goggles for use in hospitals

Arburg and Ems-Chemie have collaborated with German safety eyewear manufacturer Uxev to produce protective goggles to help protect specialist personnel from coronavirus.

Arburg produced an initial batch of 20,000 pairs of goggles at its plant in Lossburg, the design of which was adapted from a pair of sunglasses shown by Arburg and Ems-Chemie at K 2019.

× Expand ARBURG GMBH + CO KG

The goggles are produced in one piece on an electric Allrounder 570 A, with a cycle time of around 50 seconds.

Gerhard Bohm, Managing Director of Sales at Arburg, said: “Whatever we can do in the current situation to help with our know-how and our capacities as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of plastics processing machines, we will put it into action.”

“All three partners know what plastics can do, especially in medical technology. With our campaigns, we are making sure that arising bottlenecks are immediately remedied.”