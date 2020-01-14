Arburg appoints new Managing Director for Technology and Engineering

Arburg has appointed Guido Frohnhaus as its new Managing Director for Technology and Engineering, in a role which includes the Production, R&D, Materials Administration, and Technical Administration departments.

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

Frohnhaus was previously Managing Director at Werner Turck, and before that spend five years as Vice President of Technology at the Turck national subsidiary in the United States.

Over the past few months, the Technology and Engineering management division has been led on an interim basis by Managing Partner Juliane Hehl, who has now returned to the Senior Management Team.