Arburg awards outstanding TUM graduates

Since 2016, Arburg has been honouring outstanding dissertations and master’s theses at the Technical University of Munich, with the aim of advancing research in plastics and medical technology.

The 2019 edition of the Arburg Awards were presented to Dr –Ing Hannes Löwe and Maria Gabriele Bauer, as part of the Day of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the TUM.

Benedikt Danquah (v.l.) Dr.-Ing. E.h. Herbert Kraibühler, Dr.-Ing. Hannes Löwe, Prof. Birgit Vogel-Heuser

Dr –Ing Hannes Lôwe’s dissertation conducted research on bioplastics, and looked at the increasing environmental pollution caused by plastic waste, while offering the opportunity for innovative, bio-based, and biodegradable plastics.

Maria Gabriele Bauer’s master’s thesis researched coatings for medical plastic products, and how a covalently bonded mucin coating on various medical plastics could prevent hospital-induced infections and reduce the average length of stay of patients and their treatment costs.