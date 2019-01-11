Arburg celebrates ten years of presence in the Gulf

Arburg has celebrated the ten-year anniversary of its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates at the Arabplast trade fair.

Overseas Sales Director Andrea Carta presented Subsidiary Manager Joachim Branz with a traditional anniversary sculpture on behalf of the parent company.

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG 10 Jahre ARBURG VAE, (v.l.) ???, Andrea Carta, ???, Joachim Branz

Carta said: “I heartily congratulate Joachim Branz and his team on ten years of Arburg in the United Arab Emirates. To our customers, I would like to express my special thanks for the trust you have placed in Arburg and for the successful cooperation.”

Since the subsidiary’s founding in 2009, Arburg has continuously invested in the Arabian market, which offers large potential with sophisticated technological application and a growing number of plastics processing companies.

Carta said: “The entire spectrum is covered, from the production and refining of crude oil, to the production of plastic, right through to processing.”