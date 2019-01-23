Arburg helps COBA Plastics increase productivity

Arburg has supplied COBA Plastics with four new, Arburg moulding machines to increase productivity.

The machines include three Arburg Allrounder 320 C 500 -170 Golden Edition with 50 tonnes clamp force and one Arburg Allrounder 420 C 1000 -290 Golden Edition 100 tonne machine, which were delivered and commissioned in August 2018.

The Whetstone, Leicestershire-based company says it needed the new equipment to meet its just-in-time customers’ needs.

× Expand Arburg

The three 320 C machines were delivered with ARBURG servo electric integral pickers to maximise efficiency and the 420 C was delivered with the smallest option screw/cylinder assembly.

The company says the decision to increase the moulding operation in the UK at COBA Plastics Moulding, means that COBA can predominantly focus its manufacturing operations in Britain to efficiently supply UK OEMs.

“The machines were chosen for their performance and reliability, but also support COBA’s strategy to standardise on the ARBURG brand for operational efficiency,” said Chris Ellis, Technical Manager, COBA Plastics Moulding (CPM).

“Investment in the ARBURG machines installed at COBA Plastics Moulding Ltd supports its strategic plan to further develop COBA’s automotive business in the UK.”