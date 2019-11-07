ARBURG hits milestone with Flegg Projects

ARBURG and machinery installation experts Flegg Projects have marked the 25-mark in their partnership, which has seen over 2,000 ARBURG moulding machines and robots delivered to UK and Ireland customers.

Flegg Projects has been ARBURG’s sole delivery and installation supplier in the UK and Ireland since 1994, with ARBURG keeping machines in Flegg’s Aylesbury warehouses.

Mark Marshall, Sales Director for Flegg Projects and Installation Services, said: “We take the machine to the customer, lift it off the lorry, manoeuvre it into the factory, unpack it and put it on a level.”

“We prepare it for ARBURG’s engineers, who often arrive the same day or next day, who then commission it.”

“Our delivery times have been very reliable and, over 25 years, we’ve recorded negligible damage bar the occasional knock or bump, but we have always managed to sort it out sensibly.”

Colin Tirel, Managing Director of ARBURG, said: “We are very pleased with the service Flegg provides, I really have no complaints. They install the equipment in situ for our engineers to commission, rather than depositing a machine outside the building.”

“It’s a testament to Flegg that we’ve worked with them for 25 years.”