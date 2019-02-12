Arburg to focus on digitalisation to help companies work towards Made in China 2025

Arburg will be presenting the digital future of plastics processing at Chinaplas in Guangzhou, China, from 21 to 24 May 2019.

Several topics relevant to the subject of digitalisation will be presented, including the new customer portal, the potential of augmented reality (AR) for service purposes and digital assistance systems.

The company says the application highlight will be a complex turnkey system that produces ready-to-use LSR/LSR wristwatches within the injection moulding cycle.

× Expand Arburg ETK-Anwendung 2D (ETK = Ersatzteilkatalog)

Other exhibits are an electric Allrounder from the Golden Electric series for a medical application and a Freeformer 200-3X for industrial additive manufacturing.

"Digital transformation is a topic that we as industry leaders have been focusing on for years and one that we are currently defining with our 'Road to Digitalisation' campaign," explained Zhao Tong, Managing Director of the Arburg organisations in China.

"We show our customers how our innovative solutions for injection moulding, additive manufacturing and automation can help them stay on track for success as we join them on the road to the digital future of plastics processing. This allows them to fully meet all requirements in accordance with the state's 'Made in China 2025' industrial development plan."