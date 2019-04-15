Arburg letter assures customers of no major changes despite Brexit

Arburg has assured its customers that it will not make any major changes to the operational structure of the company in light of Brexit.

In a letter published ahead of the initial Brexit deadline on the 29th March, Arburg said: “Our UK-based subsidiary has now been in existence for over 25 years serving the UK and Irish markets, and as owners of Arburg we wanted to convey this very clear message with the date of the 29th Match fast approaching, to reassure our customer base throughout the UK and Ireland.”

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG GSL, Gesellschafter, Eugen Hehl, Juliane Hehl, Michael Hehl, Renate Keinath,

“At the time of writing this communication, clearly there are still many details to be made clear in the process, but the timing of this letter is important because we wanted to get this message out to our customers and wider market place.”

“Arburg has always taken a long-term view with every strategic step we have taken over the years and even though there may be challenges after the deadline in March, we will continue to support our customers in the same proven way in UK and Ireland.”

“This is essentially where our brand promise “Wir Sind Da” is derived from. We want to offer our customers ground-breaking innovation with practice orientated technology combined with service and support.”

“We sincerely hope that you will continue to benefit for many more years with our technology through the close relationship built up with our subsidiary in the UK.”

The letter was signed by partners Juliane Hehl, Renate Keinath, Michael Hehl, and Eugen Hehl.