Arburg opens new Training Center in Lossburg

Arburg has opening its new Training Center, at the company’s headquarters in Lossburg.

The opening was attended by 170 guests, including Lossburg mayor Christoph Enderle, plus representatives of the companies and institutions involved in the construction of the building.

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

The Training Center affords customers the opportunity to benefit from cutting-edge digital training technology and machinery in the courses they undertake.

Micheal Hehl, Managing Partner at Arburg, said: “Arburg is known for the premium range of services it offers and its focus on customers. We’re always thinking ahead and we set new standards time and time again.”

“Whether we’re developing products and processes or working on construction projects, we create a blend of outstanding functions and aesthetic appeal, and we combine high-tech, innovative ideas with sustainability and a prudent attitude to resources.”

“The fact that we have invested a double-digit million euro sum in a new Training Center is testament to just how important our customers and employees are to us.”