Arburg receives “Bosch Global Supplier Award 2019”

Arburg has received a “Bosch Global Supplier Award 2019” as part of the international ceremony to present the supplier awards of the technology and services company Bosch.

With these awards, Bosch honoured its 47 best global suppliers, with Arburg receiving the award in the “Indirect Purchasing” category.

The award was presented to Arburg Managing Partner Renate Keinath by Jaroslav Moravek, Senior Vice President Global Business Services, and Andreas Reutter, Executive Vice President Business Services Logistics.

× Expand Bosch Ceremonial presentation of the "Bosch Global Supplier Award 2019"

In his speech, Prof. Dr. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch, praised the exceptional performance of the award-winning companies: “Our suppliers and service providers are important partners for Bosch's competitiveness and transformation.”

“We are very proud to have been awarded the Bosch Global Supplier Award 2019,” said Renate Keinath, who attended the award ceremony together with Ralf Müller, Head of Technology and Key Account Management.

“This special award does not only recognise the quality of our products and services, but above all our extensive range of products and our activities in the field of digitalisation in the plastics industry.”