Arburg sees 85 new trainees and students start apprenticeships

A total of 85 trainees and students for the Baden-Württemberg Cooperative State University have begun their apprenticeships at Arburg.

In Arburg’s 70-year history, well over 1,800 young people have completed their apprenticeship or studies at its headquarters in Lossburg.

Managing Partner Renate Keinath, said to the new students and trainees: “We are all committed to providing you with excellent professional apprenticeship. That’s because we believe in skilled specialists to move our company forward with their extensive expertise.”

“The impressive number of current 252 trainees and students is proof of the importance we attach to thorough apprenticeship.”