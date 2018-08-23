ARBURG set to launch Freeformer in Ireland

× Expand arburg

Arburg is gearing up to launch its Freeformer additive manufacturing (AM) machine in Ireland early next month.

The launch on September 5thwill be marked with an event held in conjunction with the Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT) where a Freeformer will be running and dedicated presentations will be given throughout the day.

Free to attend, the launch will be interesting to those from AM or design departments who are interested in learning what the Freeformer can offer plastics processors alongside traditional production methods.

Delegates will see first-hand a demonstration of the freeformer printing parts with undercuts using FDA medical grade thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), using standard pelletswith a shore of 30 and support material.

A presentation will also be given on the Freeformer’s abilities and functions, with emphasis on resorbable materials, by Arburg’s expert from its manufacturing plant in Germany.

Queen’s University Belfast will give a talk on the use of Freeformer in drug delivery research and a resident expert from AIT will deliver a presentation on novel approaches to additive manufacturing technologies within Athlone Institute of Technology.

Registration on the day will be from 9:30 with presentations starting at 10:15, finish time will be approximately 15:00.

To attend this event please email sales_uk@arburg.com stating your company and name/s that will be attending.