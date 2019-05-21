Arburg to build new assembly hall at central production site in Lossburg

Arburg has officially marked the start of construction on a new assembly hall with a ground-breaking ceremony.

With the new building, production capacities for large Allrounder injection moulding machines and customer-specific turnkey systems are further expanded.

With this expansion, Arburg has demonstrated its central production site in Lossburg, which will grow by around 17 per cent to almost 200,000 square metres by 2020.

Michael Hehl, Managing Partner at Arburg, said: “In terms of building activity, we have been in a state of rapid progress since 2007, with a new Customer Center, assembly hall, parking structure, exhibition logistics hall, Training Center, and now a new assembly hall.”

“We are one of the world market leaders and continue to manufacture our high-quality machines for plastics processing, which our customers then use around the globe, with great success exclusively in Lossburg.”

“As with all our construction activities, the focus is not only on functionality and aesthetics. Environmental protection and the saring use of resources and energy traditionally play a key role and have always been an integral part of our corporate culture.”