Arburg to showcase efficiency and conservation of resources at PIAE Europe

Arburg will be participating as both an exhibitor and a presenter at PIAE Europe 2020.

Arburg will be involved in the event organised by the VDI with a presentation on the subject of in-process material preparation and resource conservation in lightweight construction.

In addition, Arburg will also be presenting innovative research projects and lightweight parts.

Martin Hoyer, Head of Application Technology Development at Arburg, will discuss how process-integrated material preparation can be used to achieve resource saving and efficient production of high-strength components.

The fibre direct compounding process, jointly developed by Arburg and the Kunststoffzentrum SKZ, will be presented, as well as practical examples from series production

jan/feb 2020

