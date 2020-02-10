Arburg to showcase efficiency and conservation of resources at PIAE Europe

Arburg will be participating as both an exhibitor and a presenter at PIAE Europe 2020.

Arburg will be involved in the event organised by the VDI with a presentation on the subject of in-process material preparation and resource conservation in lightweight construction.

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG

In addition, Arburg will also be presenting innovative research projects and lightweight parts.

Martin Hoyer, Head of Application Technology Development at Arburg, will discuss how process-integrated material preparation can be used to achieve resource saving and efficient production of high-strength components.

The fibre direct compounding process, jointly developed by Arburg and the Kunststoffzentrum SKZ, will be presented, as well as practical examples from series production