ARBURG UK rewards committed staff with trip to company HQ

× Expand Arburg Limited's staff and families in Lossburg

Arburg Ltd has rewarded employees and their families with a trip to the company’s headquarters as part of the subsidiary’s 25-year anniversary celebrations.

Arranged by Colin Tirel, Managing Director of Arburg Ltd in the UK, the weekend tour over June 8-10 saw staff and their families visit Lossburg in the Black Forest to experience the local area, food and culture.

“I arranged this tour as part of our 25th anniversary celebrations,” explained Tirel. “I felt it was wholly appropriate given the commitment of the staff directly and their partners indirectly for their commitment and loyalty to the company and its customers.

“In total there was a total of 275 years service on the tour. I think this says it all and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.”

During the course of the visit the attendees visited the main Arburg facility, as well as the nearby Alpirsbacher brewery and towns of Freiberg and Triberg.