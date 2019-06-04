Arburg wins People’s Choice Award at Rapid + TCT 2019

Arburg has won the People’s Choice Award at Rapid + TCT 2019, the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing in the USA.

Arburg exhibited two Freeformer exhibits at the show, as well as interactive stations and functional components.

× Expand Martin Neff, Lukas Pawelczyk

Lukas Pawelczyk, from Freeformer Sales at Arburg, said: “To us, the Rapid + TCT is one of the world’s three most important trade fairs for additive manufacturing. However, in this field we are still relatively unknown in the USA, contrary to our Allrounder injection moulding machines.”

“Therefore, we are particularly proud that our exhibition stand and the two Freeformers impressed the people in Detroit and that we were one of three exhibitors that received the People’s Choice Award.”

Martin Neff, Head of Plastic Freeforming at Arburg, said: “We made many high-quality contacts and had numerous good conversations. The trade visitors were unanimously captivated by the possibilities that our open system offers, in particular the diverse range of materials and the way in which the Freeformer can be used to produce own original plastics.”