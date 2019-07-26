Archives of pioneering rubber manufacturer and inventor made public for the first time

The BBC has reported the archives of a pioneering rubber manufacturer and inventor are to be made public for the first time.

The Moulton archive covers the business archives of Stephen Moulton, and his great-grandson Dr Alex Moulton.

Stephen Moulton, an agent to Charles Goodyear, established the rubber industry in 1848 when he built a factory in the Wiltshire town of Bradford-on-Avon.

× Expand via bbc Dr Alex Moulton

In 1891 Moulton's company merged with the London-based firm of George Spencer, becoming the George Spencer Moulton Rubber Company.

Dr Alex Moulton invented the small-wheeled Moulton bicycle, as well as the suspension systems for the first Mini cars, and his work was adapted by British Leyland for several models.

At the Wiltshire and Swindon History Centre, a £39,000 grant will enable archivists to catalogue their assets.