Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe by passenger numbers, has boarded the bandwagon of companies pledging to go plastics free, as it committed to ‘eliminate all non-recyclable plastics from operations’ by 2023.

The airline, led by climate-change denier Michael O’Leary, operates a fleet of Boeing 737’s for its European routes. On a typical route, from British airports to the south of Spain, a Boeing 737 uses around three and a half tonnes of av-fuel, emitting 180 kg of carbon dioxide per journey. The multiplier effect of aviation’s contribution to greenhouse gas is well documented, as planes emit nitrous oxide and water vapour at high altitude, accelerating greenhouse properties of the exhausts. The short-haul aviation industry, per passenger miles travelled, is the largest proportional contributor to global carbon emissions of all transport methods.

× Expand Michael O'Leary set to give plastics the chop in his Ryanair aircraft.

Despite the plethora of innovative lightweight plastic applications in its Boeing 737’s, Ryanair customers will, by 2023, enjoy its culinary fare in biodegradable packaging with wooden cutlery.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair’s marketing manager, said its environmental plan “includes our commitment to eliminate all nonrecyclable plastics from our operations over the next five years… It’s not just inflight food and drink. We’re looking at the plastic parts within the aircraft and what’s nonrecylable and how do we work with the original equipment manufacturers to move to more recyclable."

Ryanair will also start offering its customers a carbon offsetting scheme - whether the plans will take off, or stall on the runway, remains to be seen in 2023.