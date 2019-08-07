Arkema acquires Lambson to expand Sartomer’s product offering

Arkema has announced a project to acquire Lambson.

Lambson develops and markets a range of photoinitiators for curing and Arkema believes these solutions will complement the offering of Sartomer, while helping speed up its development in this fast-growing market.

The development of this integrated offering will enable Sartomer to better meet its customers’ challenges, particularly in the electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings markets.

This deal aims to further strengthen the share of specialties in Arkema’s product portfolio, in line with its long-term ambition.

Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2019, subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.