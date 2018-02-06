Arla Foods plans alternative packaging development as part of £72million UK investment

Arla Foods, a farmer-owned dairy cooperative, has announced a £72million investment in its UK operations, part of which it will use to develop new packaging technologies.

The UK’s largest dairy company, incorporating brands such as Anchor and Cravendale, says that its biggest spend of £33.6 million at its production site in Aylesbury will provide new facilities for product packaging using flexible pouches.

It says the commitment of financial investment for the diversification of its packaging materials “signals a clear move” to explore alternatives to conventional plastic.

As part of previous sustainability commitments, the company has pledged to use 100 per cent recyclable plastic by 2020 and 50 per cent recycled plastic in its plastic milk bottles, and says the investment into emerging packaging is further evidence of its commitment to sustainable business.