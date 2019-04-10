ARLANXEO announces Donald Chen as CEO

ARLANXEO has announced the appointment of Donald Chen as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from May 1st 2019.

Chen succeeds Jorge Nogueira, who is retiring after a career spanning 40 years in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry.

Abdulaziz M. Aljudaimi, Chairman of the ARLANXEO Shareholders’ Committee, said: “With Donald Chen we have an experienced leader and industry expert joining the company. He has spent many years of his working life in the Asia-Pacific region, a key growth region for ARLANXEO.”

“Donald joins ARLANXEO in a critical market environment and we are confident he will lead the company through the current transition and drive growth.”

“I would like to thank Jorge Nogueira on behalf of the entire Shareholders’ Committee for his strong leadership and dedication working for ARLANXEO.”

“He successfully built and positioned ARLANXEO as the leading rubber producer and he was key to its smooth transition. I wish Jorge all the best in his future endeavours.”