Arlanxeo invests to enhance global market position in synthetic rubber

Over the next three years, Arlanxeo will invest a mid double-digit million sum to modernise its production sites in Triunfo, Brazil and La Wantzenau, France.

In Brazil, Arlanxeo is investing in its facility in Triunfo, Rio Grande do Sul, to make the production of polybutadiene rubber (PBR) more flexible.

Currently emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber (E-SBR), which is mainly used in car and truck tires, is produced.

The upgrade will allow the company to produce more advanced PBR types Nd-BR (neodymium butadiene rubber) and lithium butadiene rubber (Li-BR) for tire and non-tire applications.

At the same time, Arlanxeo is relocating part of its existing E-SBR production in Triunfo to its facility in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, where E-SBR is already produced.

In addition to the regular maintenance investments, Arlanxeo is modernising its production site in La Wantzenau, France, a nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) facility.

“With this investment program, we are laying a foundation for the company’s further profitable growth,” said Jorge Nogueira, Arlanxeo CEO.

“In this context, we are systematically implementing advanced technologies for growing high performance rubber grades in order to support the development of our customers in important regions over the long term.”