Arlanxeo launches its Keltan KSA Self-Service platform

Arlanxeo has launched its Keltan KSA Self-Service platform to serve its customers 24/7.

The one-of-a-kind online Self-Service platform for Ethylene Propylene Diene rubbers (EPDM) offers a multitude of functions to address customers requirements.

They will be able to retrieve technical information of the Keltan KSA grades as well as product safety, quality and regulatory documentation.

Furthermore, Keltan KSA customers will be able to request for product samples and place orders on the web shop, which will be trackable in real-time in Self-Service.

Arlanxeo says this platform also contains a secure complaints’ management system to communicate with our customers on their needs and strive for improvement.

“By launching Self-Service, we are creating a new way for customers to interact with our products, our services and us. We emphasise the commitment of the Keltan KSA Team to offer efficient EPDM solutions to our international customers," said, Jasvinder Kaur, Head of Keltan KSA.