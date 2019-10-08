ARLANXEO strengthens its market position by significant investments in CR and NBR

ARLAZEO, a leading synthetic elastomers company, is strengthening its market position by investing in its high-performance elastomer products CR and NBR, laying the foundation for the further increase of production capacity in order to meet the increasing global demand of these polymers.

The turnaround of ARLANCEO’s CR plant in Germany, announced at the beginning of 2018, has been successfully completed, allowing for a production of up to 70,000 metric tonnes of CR per year.

The multiple million Euro investment to upgrade and modernise the plant is a strong signal of ARLANXEO’s long-term commitment to the CR business, leading to an increased flexibility and capability of the plant to produce speciality products.

In addition to its investment in Germany, ARLANXEO has also already made substantial progress modernising its NBR plant in La Wantzenau, France.

This double-digit million Euro investment programme began in mid-2018, and aims to bring the latest technology standards.

Through the investment, ARLANXEO will serve the increasing demand of its high-quality NBR rubbers in the coming years, while underlining the company’s long-term commitment to NBR and strengthening its position as the leading global NBR supplier.

Christian Widdershoven, member of ARLANXEO’s Executive Leadership Team, said: “These investments are strong examples of how ARLANXEO keeps upgrading its plants to enable us to provide the highest quality products to meet increasing customer demands.”

“Moreover, they demonstrate ARLANXEO’s commitment to the growing CR and NBR business and are setting the basis for its future growth.”