ARLANXEO to realign EPDM production network with the closure of its Keltan unit in Texas by second quarter of 2020

ARLANXEO has announced it intends to realign its production network of Keltan EPDM elastomers to improve competiveness and harmonise technology platforms across the Keltan EPDM portfolio.

As a result ARLANXEO intends to close its Kelan production unit in Orange, Texas, by the second quarter of 2020, and will endeavour to minimise involuntary separations and provide alternative opportunities for those affected by the closure.

Christian Widdershoven, Executive Vice President HPE at ARLANXEO, said: “We realise that the closure of ARLANXEO’s Keltan EPDM unit will have a deep impact on our people in Orange.”

“Taking care of our employees that devoted time and efforts for the company over the last decades will be our first priority.”

“Our teams will support our customers in North America, and around the globe, to make their transition to our specifically developed alternative Keltan grades as smooth as possible.”