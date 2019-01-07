Arlington Industries welcomes new member to Board of Arlington Automotive

Arlington Industries has welcomed Gamil Magal to the Board of Arlington Automotive effective January 2019.

Magal will transition from an operational management role within Magal Engineering to a strategic advisory position with Arlington Automotive.

Magal Engineering was acquired by Arlington Industries Group to strengthen the thermal management capability within Arlington Automotive.

As part of an ongoing integration programme, Magal has been promoted to the board of Arlington Automotive to advise on emerging technologies, overseas commercial development and to represent Arlington Automotive within The Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).

The company believes his knowledge and senior management expertise in the automotive industry, plastic injection moulded parts, thermal management systems and development in manufacturing processes, will strengthen the Arlington Automotive brand.

The ongoing strategy to integrate more complimentary businesses into Arlington Automotive will present great opportunity for customers, the company adds.

Mark Franckel, CEO, Arlington Industries Group said: “Group focuses in increasingly sophisticated thermal management systems and a truly integrated supply chain offer in key territories requires a more dynamic board with international experience. Gamil fits this role perfectly and we are very pleased that he has accepted the position.”

Gamil Magal added: “I am honoured to be asked to join the board of Arlington Automotive. It was always my dream to build a strong and credible business which I achieved with Magal Engineering. Under the Arlington Automotive brand, Magal will continue to go from strength to strength.”