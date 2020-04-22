ARRK delivers hundreds of visors to frontline NHS staff

× Expand ARRK Arrk

ARRK Europe has delivered hundreds of plastic visors to frontline NHS staff after the company pooled resources at two of its UK manufacturing sites.

Manufactured at the company’s sites in Gloucester and Teesside, the visors have been produced using a variety of techniques, including SLS 3D printing for the headbands and die cutting for the visor itself.

Hundreds of the assembled visors have now been delivered to NHS Trusts in Gloucestershire and Teesside.

A spokesperson for ARRK said the gesture came as a result of employees’ desire to support the effort in protecting frontline workers fighting the Coronavirus.

“The team felt this simple but essential contribution would go some way to answering the calls from NHS staff,” the company said in a statement.

“With many worthy potential recipients, the team decided to send the visors to these Trusts given their proximity to ARRK centres. We hope our contribution helps.”

ARRK Europe has four sites in the United Kingdom, each specialising in a different area of expertise within the product development field. These include engineering, prototyping, tooling and low volume production in plastics, composites and metals.