ARRK invests in new Midlands based moulding facility

ARRK Europe has fully opened its newly established injection moulding centre in the Midlands as part of the continued growth of its range of services.

In October 2017 ARRK secured the 40,000 sq. ft facility in Kings Norton, Birmingham, as part of its continued growth, which now includes a strategic alliance with neighbour Paintbox.

ARRK have made significant investment in this site with the installation of six Krauss Maffei injection machines, ranging from 80T to 1600tonnes, robotic arms, material handling systems and CMM machine.

The new site has also created around 45 new jobs in Quality, Programme Management, Production and logistics with more opportunities predicted.

Tony Lowe, ARRK European MD, said: “With this geographical advantage close to the heart of the UK automotive industry, ARRK are well placed to support customers. In addition our partnership with Paintbox offers a very competitive “one stop shop”, with moulding, fully automated robotic painting, assembly, EDI and logistics. This package is one we feel our customers have been looking for and one we are fully committed to providing.”

ARRK are also able to provide additional injection moulding and tooling services through its Petersfield site, as well as across Europe with plants in France and Poland.

Lowe added: “ARRK continues to invest in its product development operations throughout Europe to support customers and to provide a package offering”. ARRK’s significant investment in Kings Norton, sits alongside other investments made by ARRK in The Netherlands, Poland, France and China. These are exciting times as we align our business operations and range of services to match our customers evolving needs.”

As the Kings Norton site continues to grow its operations it is anticipated that the company will host an open day towards the end of the year.