ARRK plays part to fight against COVID-19

ARRK have responded to multiple calls from industry, government, health professionals and NHS. After careful assessment of each request, ARRK have started production from its Gloucester Technical Centre.

The company says its team in Petersfield are also supporting the effort by releasing “essential industry” parts into the supply chain from existing stock to help in the fight against the pandemic.

ARRK Europe’s board of directors commented: “We are so proud to be able to contribute in some way to helping the country during these unprecedented times. We are equally proud and honoured to have a team of people who did not hesitate in stepping forward to support the effort and return to work to produce essential components into the supply chain. Credit to them and all those other workers across the various industry and public sectors.”

“In line with Government guidelines, ARRK’s staff, where feasible, are still working but remotely and all UK sites remain closed unless in support of essential emergency work required in the battle against Covid19. We hope to resume normal operations as soon as we safely can and in line with government advice.”