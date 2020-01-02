Asahi Kasei America opens new marketing base in Michigan

Asahi Kasei is accelerating its marketing activities towards the automotive industry with the opening of a regional headquarters in Michigan.

The new office will help to strengthen the marketing functions in North America, mainly in the automotive field.

The company already manufactures and sells compound resins, battery separators, electronic components, and fibre materials for automotive interiors in North America, as well as providing technical support to support to customers in the automotive industry.

By concentrating the company’s automotive marketing functions close to Detroit, Asahi Kasei will continue to propose innovative products that meet rapidly changing market needs.

John W Moyer, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and Chief Strategic Officer of Asahi Kasei America, said: “This new office will give us a place to connect and collaborate with our different automotive businesses in North America, OEMs, and Tier Ones.”

“This is the next chapter in our Automotive Growth Plan in North America.”