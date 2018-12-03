Asahi Kasei Plastics wins SPE Automotive Innovation Award

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has awarded Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) with the SPE Automotive Innovation Award "Most Innovative Use of Plastics" in the category "Chassis/Hardware".

The prize honours the "High Strength Self-Tapping Composite Nut" which was developed jointly with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and ITW Deltar Fasteners.

× Expand Asahi Kasei High Strength Self Tapping Composite Nut

The award-winning composite nut, which is used in the automotive industry and created with Asahi Kasei’s engineered material “Leona 90G55 PA66”, was identified as top in the Chassis/Hardware category due to its self-healing properties.

This enables it to maintain sufficient torque and clamp load even after it has been stripped.

Additionally, Asahi Kasei’s innovation offers a weight reduction of one kilo, along with a reduced CO 2 footprint.

The SPE Automotive Division awarded the prize at the 48th annual Automotive Innovation Awards Gala held in Livonia, Michigan/USA on November 7th, 2018.

Ramesh Iyer, President of APNA, said: “It is great to be in the winning circle at SPE again. This award confirms Asahi Kasei's corporate guidelines such as creativity and ambition, it motivates us to continue providing innovative plastics and services to our customers."