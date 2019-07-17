Asahi Kasei to increase production capacity for Lamous artificial suede

Asahi Kasei has decided to expand its plant for Lamous artificial suede in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, by four million m2/year, increasing the total production capacity to 14 million m2/year upon completion in 2021.

Dyed by Italian company Miko, Lamous is sold under the brand name Dinamica in Europe.

Partly made of recycled polyester, Lamous is processed with water-based polyurethane, making it a rather eco-friendly material.

The company says due to its luxurious smooth texture and flexibility in design as well as environmental characteristics, the material can be found worldwide in a wide variety of applications including automotive interiors, furniture upholstery, IT accessories, or apparel.

The production at the plant in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, is currently undergoing a capacity increase from six million m2/year to ten million m2/year.

Starting from the second half of fiscal year 2019 (April 2019 – March 2020), the capacity will be further increased from then ten million m2/year to 14 million m2/year.

The start-up of the plant with maximum capacity is scheduled for the second half of fiscal year 2021, April 2021 – March 2022.