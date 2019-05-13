Asahi Kasei to relocate European headquarters to Düsseldorf Harbour

Asahi Kasei has begun accelerating its activities towards the European automotive industry, beginning with the relocation of its European headquarters.

The relocation to Düsseldorf Harbour is rescheduled for the second half of 2020, as the company will consolidate its sales, marketing and R&D activities to further enhance its business approach to the European automotive industry.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Europe and Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center will also move to the new location, at the C-View office at Düsseldorf Harbour.

Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director of Asahi Kasei Europe, said: “The C-View office provides us with the great opportunity to combine our sales, marketing and R&D activities at one single location.”

“This will enable us to further accelerate our business activities in Europe, especially towards the European automotive industry. At the same time, it shows our commitment to the city of Düsseldorf as a strong base for our European business.”