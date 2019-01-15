Asahi Kasei to showcase materials for the current and future automotive battery at AABC Europe 2019

Asahi Kasei and its US-based subsidiary Celgard will present a broad range of materials for the current and future automotive battery at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference Europe (AABC) in Strasbourg.

Asahi Kasei’s newly developed lithium-ion battery mock-up will be one highlight at the AABC Europe booth.

Featuring high-performance thermoplastics and separators, the mock-up presents the wide application range for safe and compact structural parts of the battery.

Thermoplastics for structural components of battery housings are also part of the portfolio, says the company.

The modified polyphenylene ether (mPPE) XYRON with its low density and resistance to electrolyte fluids is a suitable material for light and compact battery housings.

Featuring a high fire protection class (UL94 V-0), high formability and high thermal insulation properties, the mPPE particle foam SunForce contributes to a compact design of battery housings as well as an increased safety and efficiency of batteries.

The AABC Europe is a leading conference for the automotive battery industry, showcasing the latest developments in battery technology and giving a comprehensive outlook on future market trends.

In 2018, 1,000 experts from automotive OEMs, material suppliers and research institutes participated in the conference.

Asahi Kasei and its US-based subsidiary Celgard will exhibit at booth 606, From January 27th-31st at the AABC.