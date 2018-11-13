Asahi Kasei wins German Design Award

The German Design Council has awarded Asahi Kasei and its fully driveable electric vehicle AKXY with the German Design Award 2019 in the category 'Special Mention'.

The predicate 'Special Mention' acknowledges work with a design that offers particularly successful solutions and honours the commitment of companies and designers.

Asahi Kasei received the award in the category 'Excellent Product Design, Conceptional Transportation'.

× Expand Asahi Kasei AKXY Drivable Car

Since its debut in Japan in May 2017, AKXY has been exhibited at trade shows, roadshows and customer events worldwide. Wherever it appears, the "rolling competence centre" stimulates discussions with experts from the automotive industry about the future of the automobile and the solutions AKXY offers.

Michitaka Udaka, Head of Automotive Marketing at Asahi Kasei, said: "AKXY perfectly combines organic curves with inorganic straight lines. I am delighted that this design, which embodies our ideal for the future of safety, comfort and environmental performance in the automobile, has received such prestigious recognition.”

Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director of Asahi Kasei Europe, added: "In September 2018, AKXY delighted more than 200 customers and journalists at our Business Forum in Düsseldorf. I am proud of this pioneering vehicle and the achievements of our designers and engineers.”

The award ceremony will be held in Frankfurt on 8th February, 2019.