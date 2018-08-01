Ascend acquires Britannia Techno Polymer

Ascend Performance Materials, fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, has acquired Britannia Techno Polymer (BTP), an engineering plastics compounder based in the Netherlands.

× Expand Ascend Performance Materials Phil McDivitt, CEO (left) and Andrew Leigh (right) director of compounding technology at Ascend Performance Materials.

Ascend says the acquisition will allow it to provide an engineering plastics manufacturing base in Europe and add to the expansion of its growing portfolio of proprietary compounds.

Andrew Leigh founder of BTP will join Ascend’s global management team as Director of compounding technology and BTP’s employees will transition to Ascend.

“Our new partnership with BTP provides Ascend with a sixth manufacturing location and a dedicated footprint for serving our customers throughout Europe with enhanced compounding capabilities and broader application development expertise,” said Phil McDivitt, president and CEO of Ascend.

“Most importantly, BTP shares our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and customer service. Together, we will expand our offerings and continue to provide the levels of reliability and technical service customers have come to trust.”

John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader, said: “This purchase will allow us to better serve our European customers and expand our compounding capacity and capabilities.”