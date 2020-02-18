Ascend to purchase compounding and masterbatch businesses of Poliblend and Esseti Plast

Ascend Performance Materials has signed an agreement to purchase Poliblend and Esseti Plast GD from D’Ottavio Group.

The acquisition includes a manufacturing facility in Mozzate, Italy, the masterbatch portfolio of Esseti Plast GD and the engineering plastics portfolio of Poliblend, which consists of virgin and recycled grades of PA66, PA6, PBT and POM.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter.

Giancarlo D’Ottavio, Poliblend’s president, will continue to run Poliblend’s operations and join Ascend’s European management team

“This strategic acquisition marks an important transformation for our company as we grow our European manufacturing and distribution footprint. More importantly, it helps us provide our customers with a broader portfolio of high-performance, sustainable products to meet increasing demand,” said Phil McDivitt, Ascend’s president and CEO.

“The ability to offer our sustainable products in an ever-changing global business environment is a game changer for Ascend,” said John Saunders, Ascend’s European leader.

D’Ottavio added: “This is an exciting chapter for Poliblend. Combining the shared expertise of our companies creates opportunities to expand our reach while continuing to provide the high-quality products and service that our customers have come to trust."